Reds' Sal Stewart: Hits go-ahead homer

Stewart went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two walks in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Padres.

Stewart's blast came in the 11th inning, and it was enough to put the Reds ahead for good. He had gone 15 games without a homer prior to Tuesday, batting just .218 with four doubles and six RBI in that span. For the season, Stewart is hitting .254 with an .815 OPS, 13 long balls, 42 RBI, 36 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and 13 doubles across 66 contests. He continues to fill a near-everyday role between first base and third base.