Stewart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

On the bench for the third game in a row, Stewart appears to have faded into a utility infield role while Spencer Steer has regained control of primary duties at first base. The Reds will still likely find room for the right-handed-hitting Stewart in the lineup against left-handed pitching, but the rookie's opportunities to play against righties could be sporadic over the final week of the regular season.