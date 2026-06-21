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Reds' Sal Stewart: Powers rout with six RBI

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Stewart went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and six RBI in Saturday's 10-2 rout over the Yankees.

The rookie slugger struck out in his first plate appearance but tormented New York the rest of the afternoon, putting a two-run double off the left-field wall in the third inning and adding a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Stewart wrapped up his big day with a bases-loaded two-bagger to the left-center gap in the eighth. The six RBI tied his career high, a mark he first set April 15 against the Giants, and through 75 contests this season he's slashing .252/.346/.457 with 14 homers, 11 steals, 40 runs and 53 RBI.

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