Stewart went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Athletics.

Stewart is now batting .250 over nine games in the majors, and he's added two home runs, three RBI and four runs scored. The infield prospect has settled into a timeshare with Spencer Steer at first base since he was called up when rosters expanded to 28 at the beginning of September. Stewart should continue to display high-quality contact skills as he adjusts to major-league pitching, and he'll compete for playing time at the corner infield spots to close out 2025.