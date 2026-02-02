Stewart is expected to split his time between designated hitter and corner infield following the Reds' signing of Eugenio Suarez, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

As long as he's healthy, Ke'Bryan Hayes is in line to be the team's everyday third baseman, which leaves Stewart and Suarez to share first base and DH duties. Bringing Suarez aboard does not preclude Stewart from getting everyday reps, but it does give him less margin for error. The rookie swatted five home runs in 18 regular-season contests down the stretch for Cincinnati while slashing .255/.293/.545. Stewart also sported a robust 52.5 percent hard-hit rate and 17.5 percent barrel rate during his cup of coffee.