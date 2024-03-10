Steer started in left field and went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.

Steer made his eighth Cactus League start, seven of the coming in left field and one at second base. The transition from infield to full-time outfielder appears to be taking shape this spring. His name came up as someone that could fill in at third base -- where he made 46 starts last year -- following Noelvi Marte's 80-game suspension, but the Reds have plenty of options before Steer. Those include Jeimer Candelario, Jonathan India and Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Steer is batting .273 with a .775 OPS, two extra-base hits, five RBI, two stolen bases and six runs scored in 24 plate appearances.