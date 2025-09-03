Reds' Spencer Steer: Back in action Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Steer (leg) will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Steer will return to the lineup after a two-game absence due to a minor leg injury. Top prospect Sal Stewart had started at first base in both of the previous two contests while Steer managed the leg issue, but the rookie could end up shifting into more of a utility role moving forward, assuming Steer is able to maintain health.