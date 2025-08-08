Reds' Spencer Steer: Beginning on bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Steer is not starting against the Pirates on Friday.
Steer has been an everyday lineup presence at first base for Cincinnati, but he'll get a rest Friday while Miguel Andujar starts in his stead. The Reds likely hope the time off will reset Steer's bat, as he's gone just 2-for-21 through six games in August.
