Steer is not starting against the Pirates on Friday.

Steer has been an everyday lineup presence at first base for Cincinnati, but he'll get a rest Friday while Miguel Andujar starts in his stead. The Reds likely hope the time off will reset Steer's bat, as he's gone just 2-for-21 through six games in August.

