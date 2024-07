Steer went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run and a walk against the Yankees in an 8-4 victory Thursday.

Steer gave the Reds a 5-0 lead with his three-run blast to the short porch in right field in the fifth inning. The long ball was his 11th of the campaign, and he's just shy of the halfway point to reaching the 23 homers he hit last season. Steer also has 54 RBI, 41 runs and 13 stolen bases through 355 plate appearances this year.