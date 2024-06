Steer went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to Boston on Saturday.

Steer gave the Reds an early lead with his two-run shot to left field in the first inning. It was his ninth long ball of the season and his third through 19 contests in June. Steer is slashing .234/.326/.401 with 45 RBI, 33 runs and 12 stolen bases on the campaign.