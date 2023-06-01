Steer went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 5-4 win against Boston.
Steer delivered the biggest hit of the game for Cincinnati, slugging a two-run shot in the seventh inning that snapped a 3-3 tie and gave the team the margin it needed to hang on for a victory. The long ball was the second in his past three games and his seventh overall this season. Steer has been hot at the plate for over two weeks, batting .391 (25-for-64) with three homers, 13 RBI and 13 runs over his past 15 games.