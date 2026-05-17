Steer went 1-for-4 with a two-run double during the Reds' 7-4 loss to the Guardians on Saturday.

Steer gave the Reds a 4-2 lead in the fifth after his double to center field brought both Ke'Bryan Hayes and Elly De La Cruz home. Steer has logged at least one RBI in four of his last six games and is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak. He's gone 7-for-17 (.412) with two walks, four RBI and seven runs scored over his last four games.