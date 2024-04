Steer went 2-for-5 with a double, home run, four RBI and two runs in Monday's win over the Phillies.

Steer stepped to the plate in the top of the tenth inning Monday against Connor Brogdon and hit a go-ahead 383-foot home run to give Cincinnati the lead for good. It was Steer's first career grand slam. The second-year Red looks to build upon his strong rookie campaign last season in which he slashed .271/.356/.464 with 23 home runs and 86 RBI.