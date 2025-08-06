Steer went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Cubs.

Steer lifted his 13th homer of the year, and the four RBI matched his season-high output. The 27-year-old has a mediocre .697 OPS for the year, but he remains the Reds' top option at first base. Steer should also continue to see a boost in fantasy appeal at home -- he owns a .757 OPS at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park as opposed to a .633 OPS on the road in 2025.