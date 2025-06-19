Steer went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Twins.

Steer walloped his sixth homer of the season and recorded his second game with multiple extra-base hits in 2025. The 27-year-old utility man had a sluggish start to his season while dealing with a shoulder injury, posting a .549 OPS through May 10, but he's settled in at the plate nicely over the past month-plus. Across his last 114 at-bats (33 games), Steer is batting .272 with three homers, seven doubles and 13 RBI.