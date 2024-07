Steer went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Washington.

Steer delivered a runner in scoring position with a first-inning single to give the Reds an early 1-0 lead. The team's primary cleanup hitter, Steer has a .337/.405/.673 line with RISP and leads the Reds with 61 RBI. After reaching base, he put himself in scoring position with the steal, his 15th in 97 games. That's the same number of steals he had over 156 games in 2023.