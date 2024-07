Steer went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-4 win over Atlanta.

Steer bookended Cincinnati's scoring. He drove in the Reds' first run with a first-inning triple then doubled home the team's eighth and ninth runs in the fourth. The three RBI gave him a team-leading 64 for the season, which ranks 18th in MLB.