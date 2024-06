Steer went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Monday's 11-5 win over Pittsburgh.

Steer sparked the Reds' offense with a two-run double in the fourth inning, then singled in a run as part of the team's four-run sixth. Following a 13-game stretch in which he had just three RBI, Steer has knocked in five over the last three games. He leads Cincinnati with 48 RBI, which ranks 20th overall in MLB.