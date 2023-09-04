Speer started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 15-7 loss to the Cubs.

Speer belted the second of back-to-back home runs in the first inning to give the Reds an early lead. The homer snapped a 21-game drought for Speer, who has 19 for the season. With news that Jonathan India (foot) will begin a rehab assignment this week, Speer should serve as the primary second baseman for another handful of games. He's appeared in 10 games at the keystone already, which may be enough to qualify as a middle infielder depending on a fantasy league's rules.