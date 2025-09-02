Steer (leg) entered Monday's game as a replacement at first base and went 0-for-1 in a 5-4 win over Toronto.

Steer opened the game on the bench due to a nagging leg issue, which is purportedly not serious. His departure from the lineup opened a slot for prospect Sal Stewart, who made his MLB debut as the starting first baseman. Steer, who eventually replaced Stewart for defensive purposes, seemingly will be ready to play a full nine innings Tuesday.