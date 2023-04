Steer was removed from Sunday's game against the Phillies in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Steer appeared to hurt himself while fielding a grounder in the top of the ninth, and while the nature of his injury isn't yet clear, he was removed following the play. Prior to his departure, he went 2-for-3 with a run and a walk. Whether he'll be available for Monday's series opener against the Rays remains to be seen.