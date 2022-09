Steer was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to an unspecified reason.

Steer had been slated to start at shortstop, but he'll instead be on the bench for the second game in a row, which likely hints that he's dealing with an injury or illness. Stuart Fairchild was added to the starting nine as a replacement of Steer, who can be viewed as day-to-day until the Reds provide an explanation for why the rookie was scratched.