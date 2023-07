Steer went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Steer made Adrian Morejon pay for hitting Joey Votto, when he launched a four-seamer 441 feet into the second deck in left field. It was the rookie's 14th home run and second in three games off San Diego pitching. The infielder is 11-for-28 (.393) with seven walks (.514 OBP), four home runs and 10 RBI over the last eight contests.