Steer went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to Atlanta on Saturday.

Steer hit one of four homers for the Reds in the contest, slugging a two-run shot to left field in the fourth inning. It was his 11th long ball of the campaign and third over his past nine games. Though Steer has slowed down a bit in June -- he's hitting just .222 this month -- he's collected six thefts over 22 games and has posted an excellent 12:12 BB:K.