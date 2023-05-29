Steer went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Cubs.
Steer took Brandon Hughes deep to left center in the sixth to extend the Reds' lead to 7-3. He now has 11 hits over his last five games and has been red-hot at the plate in May, slashing .311/.366/.553 with five homers, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored and a 9:21 BB:K over 112 plate appearances. The 25-year-old has been the team's regular first baseman and should still have a role locked down in the lineup even with the recent news that Joey Votto (shoulder) is reportedly ramping things up for a return in the near future.