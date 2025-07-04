Steer (hand) is starting at first base and batting fifth Friday against the Phillies.

Steer had X-rays on his right hand come back negative after being hit by a pitch Wednesday during the conclusion of a suspended game, but he's been cleared to start Friday's series opener in Philadelphia. The 27-year-old finished June strong and is batting .408 (20-for-49) with three doubles, a triple, five homers and two stolen bases across his past 13 contests.