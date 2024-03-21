Steer started at second base and went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's spring game against the Rangers.

Steer made a third consecutive start at second base in the wake of Matt McLain's shoulder injury, which will land him on the injured list to start the season. The Reds have other options for the keystone, including Jonathan India and Santiago Espinal, who was acquired via trade Wednesday. Steer had been scheduled to see most of his time in the outfield this season, but McLain's injury and third baseman Noelvi Marte's 80-game suspension could alter the outfield plans for Steer.