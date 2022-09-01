Steer was informed Wednesday that he is being promoted to the majors, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Steer, a key part of the return for Tyler Mahle, hit .294/.375/.467 with seven doubles, three home runs and a steal in 23 games with Triple-A Louisville following the trade to earn his first look at the highest level. The 24-year-old has slashed .274/.364/.515 with 23 homers and four steals in total across three stops this season. The Reds will likely be sure to maintain Steer's rookie status for next season -- keeping him under 131 at-bats the rest of the way -- but Steer figures to take over for the struggling Jose Barrero as the team's primary shortstop down the stretch.