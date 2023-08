Steer went 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in the first game of the Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Angels. He added a hit, two walks and and RBI in the nightcap.

Steer has hit safely in four straight games and at least one RBI in three straight. He's batting .280 (21-for-75) over 20 games while driving in 12 runs during August, placing him atop the club with 70 RBI for the season. Steer, who has bounced around the order all season, has primary batted cleanup this month.