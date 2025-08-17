Reds' Spencer Steer: Hits solo homer Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Steer went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run during Saturday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to Milwaukee.
Steer gave the Reds a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning on a deep shot to left-center field off Quinn Priester. Steer has logged at least one RBI in four of his last six games, and over that span he has gone 6-for-22 (.273) with five runs two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI.
More News
-
Reds' Spencer Steer: Another multi-RBI game•
-
Reds' Spencer Steer: Huge performance in win•
-
Reds' Spencer Steer: Logs two hits Saturday•
-
Reds' Spencer Steer: Beginning on bench Friday•
-
Reds' Spencer Steer: Cranks 13th homer in multi-hit game•
-
Reds' Spencer Steer: Tallies ninth career triple in win•