Steer went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run during Saturday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to Milwaukee.

Steer gave the Reds a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning on a deep shot to left-center field off Quinn Priester. Steer has logged at least one RBI in four of his last six games, and over that span he has gone 6-for-22 (.273) with five runs two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI.