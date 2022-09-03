Steer went 2-for-2 with a double, a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.

Steer lauched a solo shot in the fifth inning before scoring the go-ahead run on a Jonathan India single in the ninth. It was Steer's first game in the majors and he made it count, getting on base in all four of his plate appearances. The rookie has shown some pop in the minors, with 23 home runs across Double and Triple-A this season. He has shown the ability to take walks as well, walking at a 10.4 percent clip in the minors this year, and he could help managers in deep fantasy leagues.