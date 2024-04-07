Steer went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, one additional run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Mets.

Steer seems to be emerging as a leader on this young Reds team, both in the clubhouse and in the stat sheet. He currently leads the club in batting average (.448), homers (three) and RBI (12). He also has two steals in as many attempts and several clutch hits in the early going, including two go-ahead homers this week. The 26-year-old has started in left field exclusively but will likely end up moving around as he did last season.