Steer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers.

Steer gave the Reds a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning when he belted his eighth home run of the season. He's been quiet of late, having entered the contest on a 4-for-31 (.129) run with one RBI over the previous nine games. Despite the drop in production, Steer leads Cincinnati with 42 RBI.