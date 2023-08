Steer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Miami

Steer belted the first of two homers that put the Reds on top in the fourth inning, but it was not enough to prevent the club's eighth loss in nine games. It's been a tough homestand for Steer, who is just 3-for-21 over six games at the Great American Ball Park.