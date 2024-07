Steer went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Tigers.

Steer got the Reds on the board with a fifth-inning solo shot and later singled in a run in the ninth. It was the second straight game with a home run for Steer, who has 12 for the season and leads Cincinnati with 56 RBI.