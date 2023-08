Steer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double against the Cubs in a loss Thursday.

Steer brought the Reds to within a run with his eighth-inning solo blast to center field, but that was as close as Cincinnati would get. The long ball was Steer's second in as many days and marked the sixth time in his past seven games that he's driven in at least one run. Over that span, the talented 25-year-old is batting .286 (8-for-28) with three homers, seven RBI and six runs.