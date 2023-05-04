Steer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to San Diego.
Steer was responsible for the Reds' lone run in Wednesday's lopsided loss, smacking a solo home run off Seth Lugo to lead off the sixth inning. It's the third home run of the season for Steer and his first since April 9. The 25-year-old third baseman is slashing a respectable .240/.316/.404 with 14 runs scored and 10 RBI through 117 plate appearances. Steer offers intriguing power potential and should continue to see a regular role on a rebuilding Reds team.