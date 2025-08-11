Steer went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 14-8 win over the Pirates.

Steer fell a triple shy of the cycle, delivering a two-run double in the sixth inning and a two-run homer in the eighth. The 27-year-old has been streaky over his past 10 games, going hitless five times but still producing four multi-hit efforts, three home runs, 13 RBI and seven runs scored. For the year, he's slashing .241/.304/.398 with 14 long balls, 54 RBI, 49 runs scored and six steals across 431 plate appearances.