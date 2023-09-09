Steer started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 9-4 loss to St. Louis.

Steer, who never stole more than eight bases in a season while in the minors, stole his 13th bag for the Reds. His stint as the primary fill-in at second base could be ending soon, as Jonathan India (foot) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Friday. India is expected to return Tuesday, which means manager David Bell can take advantage of Steer's versatility, moving him between third base, first base and left field.

More News