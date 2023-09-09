Steer started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 9-4 loss to St. Louis.

Steer, who never stole more than eight bases in a season while in the minors, stole his 13th bag for the Reds. His stint as the primary fill-in at second base could be ending soon, as Jonathan India (foot) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Friday. India is expected to return Tuesday, which means manager David Bell can take advantage of Steer's versatility, moving him between third base, first base and left field.