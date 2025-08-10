Steer started at first base and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

Steer returned to the lineup after getting a breather Friday. He's struggled at the dish since coming out of the All-Star break and entered Saturday batting .145 (9-for-62) over the previous 18 contests. Despite the slump, Steer managed to provide a few key hits and knocked in 11 runs during his struggles.