Reds' Spencer Steer: Logs two hits Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Steer started at first base and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.
Steer returned to the lineup after getting a breather Friday. He's struggled at the dish since coming out of the All-Star break and entered Saturday batting .145 (9-for-62) over the previous 18 contests. Despite the slump, Steer managed to provide a few key hits and knocked in 11 runs during his struggles.
