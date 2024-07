Steer batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with two walks and two RBI in Tuesday's 12-6 win over Colorado.

Normally the Reds' cleanup hitter, Steer was moved to leadoff when Jonathan India was scratched due to a left knee contusion. Steer, who belted a two-run home run in the seventh inning, has four homers and eight RBI over the last six games.