Steer started in left field and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Nationals.

Steer made a second straight start in left field, as the Reds placed Jake Fraley on the injured list with a fractured toe. Steer is no stranger to left field, as he's often started there when Fraley sat against left-handers, but if he's called on to play more in the outfield, third base becomes a rotation of players. On Friday, Kevin Newman started at third followed by Saturday's starter Nick Senzel. Once Jonathan India (foot) is ready to return, Elly De La Cruz should start most games at the hot corner.