site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-spencer-steer-not-in-tuesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Spencer Steer: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Steer is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Red Sox.
Steer is hitting .218/.317/.327 with one home run, 14 strikeouts and eight walks in 16 games since making his MLB debut earlier this month. Donovan Solano will start at first base while batting fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read