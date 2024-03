Steer started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Nationals on Opening Day.

Steer was part of a productive lower-half of the order, which combined to go 8-for-19 and was responsible for all eight runs and RBI. He qualifies at multiple positions, but the offseason plan was to use him primarily in the outfield. Steer led the team in home runs (23) and RBI (86) last season while stealing a fantasy-helpful 15 bases.