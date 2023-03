Steer went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.

Starting at third base, batting seventh, Steer provided the Reds' only long ball on the afternoon. He was lifted for a pinch runner after grounding into a force out in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 25-year-old has a lot to prove at the major-league level, but it's nice to see the patience and power show up early, carrying over from a strong spring.