The Reds selected Steer's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.
Though management hasn't yet clarified what Steer's role will look like as he joins the Reds as a September call-up, he'll presumably be installed as Cincinnati's everyday shortstop after incumbent Jose Barrero was benched in two of the last three games of August and finished the month with a .151/.180/.233 slash line. Since coming over from the Twins in the Aug. 2 deal that sent Tyler Mahle to Minnesota, Steer posted an .842 OPS and maintained a 22.1 percent strikeout rate while slugging three home runs and adding a stolen base.