Steer (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Steer played through a right shoulder strain late last season and the injury has lingered this spring, limiting him to only seven plate appearances at designated hitter. While his readiness for Opening Day seems unlikely, the Reds are not ready to rule him out yet. Wittenmyer notes that a cortisone injection has knocked out the inflammation in Steer's shoulder and the focus lately has been correcting bad habits created by compensating for the injury. The Reds likely would want Steer available to play the field in order to avoid the IL, and it's uncertain when he might be cleared for that.