Steer started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Giants.
Steer was a surprise to open the season on the active roster, but an Austin Hays calf injury this week prompted a roster shuffle. Steer's shoulder kept him out most of spring training. and he managed to get just seven plate appearances. As such, there could be some rust early on.
More News
-
Reds' Spencer Steer: Ready to go for Opening Day•
-
Reds' Spencer Steer: Participates in exhibition•
-
Reds' Spencer Steer: Opening season on IL•
-
Reds' Spencer Steer: Gets at-bats in minor-league game•
-
Reds' Spencer Steer: Starting throwing program Tuesday•
-
Reds' Spencer Steer: Takes swings in cage•