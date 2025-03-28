Steer started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Giants.

Steer was a surprise to open the season on the active roster, but an Austin Hays calf injury this week prompted a roster shuffle. Steer's shoulder kept him out most of spring training. and he managed to get just seven plate appearances. As such, there could be some rust early on.