Steer went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-6 win over the Phillies.

Steer reached base in each of his first four plate appearances, highlighted by a two-run double that gave the Reds a 5-3 lead in the third inning. The 27-year-old has now hit safely in 12 of his past 14 games, collecting eight multi-hit efforts along with five home runs, 15 RBI, 11 runs scored and two steals. The recent surge has lifted his season slash line to .256/.313/.413 with 10 homers, 37 RBI, 37 runs scored and six stolen bases across 319 plate appearances.