Steer went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Astros.

Steer kicked off a three-run fifth inning for the Reds when he laced a single, stole second and then came around to score the team's first run. The 28-year-old has now hit safely in 11 of his past 12 games, tallying three extra-base hits, six RBI and four runs scored during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing .248/.324/.434 with six homers, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored and two steals across 145 plate appearances.